Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) Two members, including a sub-zonal commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

The Maoists were identified as Diwakar Ganjhu alias Pratap Ji, TSPC sub-zonal 'commander', and Akshay Ganjhu, an active member of the organisation.

They were arrested from the forest area between Chaingarha and Gamharia under Burmu police station limits on Thursday night, they said.

Two pistols, six live cartridges, TSPC leaflets, five mobile phones, four phone chargers and other materials were seized from their possession.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said that they were involved in extorting levy from crusher unit owners, brick kiln operators and land dealers in Burmu, Urimari, Bhurkunda, Pataratu Badkagaon and Keredari areas.

He said that Diwakar was wanted in 18 cases related to arson, vandalism and firing.

