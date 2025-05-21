Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Bhanuprakash Reddy, member of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board, has alleged irregularities in the Tulabharam service at the Tirumala temple committed by officials from the previous government.

He demanded that the government initiate an inquiry against those who misused devotees' faith in this sacred service.

Reddy expressed concern that there was a lack of transparency in the handling and utilisation of the funds collected through this service in the past. He urged the TTD governing body to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

He also stated that the TTD may soon form a special internal inquiry committee to investigate this matter. Additionally, he mentioned that a report would be submitted to the central government regarding the increasing air traffic over the Tirumala temple.

He said that the rise in air traffic above the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple premises has caused concern among devotees, and the TTD is taking this matter very seriously. He emphasised that such activities are inappropriate for the temple, both from a security and spiritual standpoint.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided not to allocate lands adjacent to the sacred seven hills to private individuals, according to the temple authorities, to preserve the sanctity of this globally renowned spiritual destination.

According to the release, the TTD Board had previously resolved to exchange 24.68 acres of land located in Survey No. 604 of Peruru village, Tirupati Rural Mandal, owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), with an equivalent parcel of land owned by TTD in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban.

The release also stated that the TTD Board approved the exchange of an additional 10.32 acres in Survey No. 604 of Tirupati Rural, currently owned by APTA, for 10.32 acres in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban, owned by TTD.

The Board has requested the state government to expedite this exchange process.

The meeting was attended by TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, Additional EO C.H. Venkayya Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, Board Members- V. Prashanthi Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Jasti Poorna Sambasiva Rao, Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, M. Shantaram, T. Janakidevi, and G. Bhanuprakash Reddy. (ANI)

