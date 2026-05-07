India News | TVK Chief Vijay to Meet Tamil Nadu Governor Again at 11 AM: Sources

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 11 AM on Thursday, as per the sources.

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, becoming the single-largest party.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, May 7, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Congress party had earlier formally announced its full support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu, ending its alliance with its previous partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in a bid to back the new political formation.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Governor has no alternative but to call Vijay who leads the single-largest party in the state to form the government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Changes Display Picture on X to 'Operation Sindoor' on Anniversary of Military Operation.

"I must say with great regret that the Governor, who is to be the repository of constitutional wisdom, has no alternative but to call the single largest party in Tamil Nadu to form the government. There is no question about it. In fact, in law, in precedent, in tradition, in constitutional culture, in constitutional flavour. It has happened umpteen times in the past. Also, no other formation has even staked a claim. The shortage is barely 7-8 seats, plus the Governor will always be stipulating that the floor of the house will prove the majority in 10-12 days. So what is the problem? This kind of destruction or dilution of constitutional norms and precedents is very condemnable, and I say so with great regret. It should have been done long ago," he said.

Vijay's TVK delivered an outstanding performance in its debut elections, outperforming both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have dominated the state's political landscape for decades.

The development follows actor-turned-politician Vijay, who led TVK's unprecedented success in Tamil Nadu elections, which ended up securing 108 out of 234 assembly seats, stunning both DMK and AIADMK, who were reduced to 59 and 47 seats respectively.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.

With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

Vijay won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

A day earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the Government in the state

Tamil Nadu Governor on Wednesday dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in its bid to form a government.

Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)