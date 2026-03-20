Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Friday received a warm welcome from the party members and leaders as he arrived at the Coimbatore airport after attending the party's meetings in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Earlier on Monday, Sengottaiyan said that the public support is steadily growing for Vijay to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, asserting that the actor-turned-politician's decision to step away from cinema to serve the people has resonated with voters.

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Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Chennai airport from Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said that the Model Code of Conduct and all election-related rules apply equally to every political party and that TVK is strictly following them.

"The election code of conduct applies to all political parties equally. Not only election-related regulations but all government rules are being followed properly by our movement. All activities under the leadership of Vijay are being carried out strictly within these regulations," he said.

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Sengottaiyan also highlighted Vijay's transition from cinema to politics, saying the move has generated considerable goodwill among the public. According to him, the actor left behind a highly successful film career to dedicate himself to public service.

"Vijay was at the peak of his career in the film industry, yet he chose to step away from cinema to serve the people. The public has already begun accepting him as a potential Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and is giving him strong support," he said.

This comes after the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, where polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, and counting will take place on May 4. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect across the state as political parties intensified their preparations for the polls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)