New Delhi, March 20: Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) on Friday announced a price increase of 0.5 per cent across its passenger vehicle (ICE) portfolio, effective April 1, 2026. "The weighted average price increase will be 0.5 per cent of the internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio and the extent will vary across models and variants," the company said in a statement. The company said that price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of continued increase in input costs.

Tata Motors had earlier this week announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2026 to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's (TMPVL) Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra had in February said that the company has been facing higher input costs for nearly a year, and the impact is now necessitating a price hike. Tata Motors Price Hike up to 1.5% Across Commercial Vehicles From April 1, 2026.

Tata Motors Limited reported a sharp 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total sales for February 2026, as it sold 42,940 vehicles in domestic and international markets during the month, compared to 32,533 units in February 2025. Domestic sales stood at 40,893 units, marking a strong growth of 32.8 per cent from 30,797 units in the same month last year. The company’s international business also showed steady improvement, with sales rising 17.9 per cent to 2,047 units from 1,736 units a year ago. Tata Motors Share Price Today, March 02, 2026: Stocks of Tata Motors Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

The growth was led by strong performance across various truck and commercial vehicle categories. Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks rose 37.1 per cent to 13,559 units in February 2026, up from 9,892 units last year. Intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks recorded a 34.1 per cent increase at 7,577 units, compared to 5,652 units in February 2025. Its sales in the domestic and international market, including that of electric vehicles (EV), stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, marking a 47.1 per cent rise year-on-year. The total sales, including EVs, were 48,316 units in January 2025.

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