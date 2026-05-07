India News | TVK Leaders Meet CPI Leaders in Efforts to Gain Support for Govt Formation; CPI to Hold Internal Meeting Tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.

The efforts come as TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs. However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

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Later speaking with the media, TVK Joint General Secretary said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards.

He further said that the party does not intend to approach any NDA parties, stressing that TVK's fundamental that every allied party that people voted for should "have a role in government."

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They [Communist Party and VCK] will discuss it in their executive committee and general body meetings. Following their internal procedures, they will give us their answer," he said.

"We haven't approached any parties in the NDA, and we have no such intention. Our leader clearly stated in our first conference: 'A share in governance and a share in power.' We believe that for a true democracy, every allied party that people have voted for should have a role in the government to fulfil their policies," he added.

Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary Veerapandiyan said that the party will convene an "emergency state executive committee meeting" regarding extending support to Vijay's TVK.

Speaking with the media, he said that TVK Chief Vijay had sent a letter to the CPI seeking support for the formation of a progressive government and that the meeting tomorrow will be centred around the same.

"Vijay has sent a letter to the Communist Party of India seeking support for the formation of a progressive government. An emergency state executive committee meeting of the party has been convened for tomorrow, where discussions will be held, and a final decision regarding support will be taken," he said.

He further clarified that the meeting with caretaker Chief Minister M K Stalin was only a "friendly courtesy meeting."

On the issue of not being invited to the Governor's swearing-in ceremony, Veerapandiyan said that "if anything affects constitutional rights, CPI will raise its voice."

"The meeting with M. K. Stalin was only a friendly courtesy meeting; he is the head of our alliance in TN. While TVK may choose to remain silent, the CPI cannot ignore or move past the matter. If anything affects constitutional rights, CPI will raise its voice," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government.

As per the official release by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, "Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai."

"During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," the statement read.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)