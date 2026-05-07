Telangana Shocker: Constable and Wife Arrested for Murdering Realtor to Loot Gold Amid INR 30 Lakh Online Betting Debt

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Hyderabad, May 7: Addicted to online betting, a police Constable along with his wife murdered a realtor to loot the gold he was wearing in order to clear their mounting debts, police said on Thursday. The shocking crime took place in Telangana's Siddipet town last week but came to light on Wednesday after police cracked the case and arrested the couple. Police investigations revealed Gauthi Praveen, working as Constable in the Central Crime Station (CCS) at Siddipet district headquarters, and his wife Rajitha murdered Belde Vishwanatham (57), a realtor, on May 2 and looted 10 tolas of gold on his body.

Police, which had registered a missing case on a complaint by the victim's family, recovered his body from a canal near Imambad on May 3 and took up the investigation. Based on the CCTV footage, police identified the killers and arrested them. Police investigations revealed that Praveen and his wife had lost Rs 60 lakh in online betting and had accumulated debts to the tune of Rs 30 lakh. The Constable had mortgaged a plot of his brother with Vishwanatham for Rs 12 lakh. As he had failed to pay the amount to the realtor, the latter suggested that he sell the plot. Man Loses over Rs 3 Lakh in Online Betting, Dies by Suicide in Telangana.

However, the Constable promised to show him an alternate plot. On May 2, the accused along with his wife took Vishwanatham in their car to an isolated place near Peddakoduru. "The couple allegedly tied the hands and legs of the realtor in the car and strangled him to death with a wire. They took 10 tolas of gold he was wearing and dumped the body in a canal near Imambad," a police official said. Later, the couple went to Hyderabad and sold the looted gold at a jewellery shop.

When Vishwanatham did not return home, his wife lodged a complaint with Chinnakoduru Police Station. The Task Force under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Reddy began an investigation and found his body in the canal. Based on CCTV footage and other scientific evidence, the investigators identified the accused and arrested them. The subsequent investigations also revealed Praveen and Rajitha on April 25 robbed an elderly woman in their neighborhood on the pretext of taking her to a hospital in their car. Indore Shocker: IIT Student Dies By Suicide After Losing College Fees in Online Betting Game.

The accused robbed the woman of the gold chain she was wearing and sold the same at a shop in Hyderabad for Rs 4.80 lakh. The couple lost the entire money in betting. It also came to light that Praveen had accompanied the woman to One Town Police Station to lodge a complaint about the theft of her gold chain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).