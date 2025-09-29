New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Three people, including a senior citizen and a 12-year-old minor, who were travelling on a bike, died in a suspected hit-and-run accident near Mukundpur Flyover, Outer Ring Road in the national capital's Jahangirpuri on Monday, said the police.

According to the Delhi Police, approximately 12:05 AM today, a PCR call was received at Jahangirpuri Police Station regarding a road accident near the Mukundpur Flyover on the Outer Ring Road. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that three people riding a motorcycle had died in a suspected hit-and-run accident.

No CCTV cameras were found in the immediate vicinity of the accident site. However, the route is being thoroughly checked for any available footage or other clues. No eyewitnesses were found at the scene, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shahid (60), Faiz (28) years, and Hamza (12). A case has been registered under Sections 281/106(1) BNS at Police Station Jahangirpuri. (ANI)

