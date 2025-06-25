A tragic hit-and-run on the Delhi–Jaipur Highway in Gurugram claimed the life of an LLB student, Harsh Singhal, and left his friend injured. The two were chatting outside a dhaba when a speeding car rammed into them around 3:40 AM on June 24. Disturbing CCTV video shows the car mowing them down and fleeing the scene immediately after. Bystanders rushed to help, and police admitted the injured person to a local hospital before referring him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition. Gurugram Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV video to trace the car and arrest the accused. Hit and Run Caught on Camera: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Student Killed in High-Speed Crash, Driver on the Run (Disturbing Visual).

हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में तेज रफ्तार स्कोडा कार ने LLB छात्र हर्ष सिंघाल को कुचला, मौत हुई। वो अपने दोस्त संग ढाबे पर खाना खाने आया था। भीड़ ज्यादा होने पर वो ढाबे के सामने सड़क पर खड़े होकर बात कर रहे थे। इस हादसे में दोस्त भी घायल है।#gurugram pic.twitter.com/qRhoUFWNZq — JITENDER MONGA जितेंद्र मोंगा (@JITENDERMONGA_) June 25, 2025

हरियाणा – गुरुग्राम में तेज रफ्तार स्कोडा कार ने LLB छात्र हर्ष सिंघाल को कुचला, मौत हुई। वो अपने दोस्त संग ढाबे पर खाना खाने आया था। भीड़ ज्यादा होने पर वो ढाबे के सामने सड़क पर खड़े होकर बात कर रहे थे। इस हादसे में दोस्त भी घायल है। pic.twitter.com/eaKZD7JiUY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 25, 2025

