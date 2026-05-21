India News | Twisha Sharma's Family to Move MP High Court Seeking Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail Cancellation, Demand for Second Autopsy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A day after a session court in Bhopal dismissed the plea for directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi, the victim's family is set to approach MP High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh and demanding the second autopsy in the case.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the victim's family, claimed that Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharam who is a retired judge, was granted anticipatory bail contrary to the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature and the law framed under it.

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"We examined the anticipatory bail order granted to Giribala Singh. The victim's family also reviewed it and legal experts from the High Court were also consulted. Bail has been granted against an established principle of law... The relief of anticipatory bail has been given to Giribala Singh contrary to the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature and the law framed under it. Therefore, today we are moving to the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail," Pandey said.

He added that they would seek direction for the second autopsy as well, citing the Judicial Magistrate rejected the application for the second post-mortem only on the ground that the body could not be sent to Delhi as it does not fall under the court's jurisdiction.

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"Yesterday, the Judicial magistrate rejected our application for a second post-mortem only on the ground that the body could not be sent to Delhi as it does not fall under their jurisdiction. On this basis, that request was not accepted. Nonetheless, regarding our other request, the magistrate directed the SHO (Station House Officer) to ascertain whether facilities are available in Madhya Pradesh to preserve the body at minus 80 degrees Celsius. The SHO will submit a response before the magistrate today regarding the availability of such facilities. We are approaching the High Court and will seek directions. We will demand a second post-mortem and also request that if there is no facility in Madhya Pradesh to preserve the body at the required temperature, then the body should be shifted outside the state," the advocate said.

He also raised questions regarding alleged call detail records submitted during the anticipatory bail proceedings of Giribala Singh, stating that the records of May 12 and 13 showed continuous communication with several individuals after the incident.

"During the hearing on Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail plea, call detail records dated May 12 and 13 were submitted by her counsel. Upon reviewing them, it was found that calls were continuously being made to certain individuals after the incident, conversations were taking place and several people were in contact. The victim's family suspects that influential persons may have played a role in affecting the investigation. The family's only demand is that the identities linked to these phone numbers should be investigated," Advocate Pandey said.

Had the police been conducting the investigation properly, the accused persons' phones would have been with the police and the investigating agency would have verified the call details. Since that is not being done, they were making efforts, he added.

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)