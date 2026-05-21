Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: 23 Ministers Inducted in Vijay-Led TVK Government; 2 From Congress Take Oath

Chennai, May 21: The C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday carried out its first major Cabinet expansion, inducting 23 new ministers into the Council of Ministers in a move aimed at strengthening governance, filling key portfolio vacancies, and accommodating alliance partners, including the Congress party. Following the Assembly election, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats. The party subsequently secured support from several alliance partners and Independent legislators to cross the majority mark and form the government.

Vijay took oath as Chief Minister on May 10 along with nine ministers -- N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Dr K.G. Arunraj, K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Dr T.K. Prabhu and S. Keerthana. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Retains Home, Administration As TVK-Led Government Finalises Portfolio Allocation.

Portfolio allocation for the initial Cabinet was completed on May 16. However, several important departments, including Forests, Agriculture, Revenue, Housing, Cooperatives, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), had remained without dedicated ministers, leading to widespread speculation over an imminent expansion.

The state government formally announced the induction of 23 legislators and leaders into the Cabinet, significantly enlarging the Vijay ministry. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers at the swearing-in ceremony. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Retains Home, Administration As TVK-Led Government Finalises Portfolio Allocation.

The expansion also marked the Congress party’s return to the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after several decades, with two Congress MLAs being inducted into the ministry. Congress legislators S. Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor and P. Viswanathan from Melur took oath as ministers.

Leaders of alliance parties supporting the government, including VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan and other coalition leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Among those inducted into the expanded ministry were Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S. (Avinashi), C. Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R.V. Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), P. Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V. Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), P. Mathan Raja (Ottapidaram), K. Jegadeshwari (Rajapalayam), M. Vijay Balaji (Erode), T. Logesh Tamilselvan (Rasipuram), A. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), R. Kumar (Velachery), K. Thennarasu (Sriperumbudur), V. Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North), J. Mohammed Parvaz, T. Sarathkumar, N. Maria Wilson and K. Vignesh, among others.

The Cabinet expansion is expected to improve regional representation and strengthen the administrative functioning of the newly formed government.

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