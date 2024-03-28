Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station for smuggling turtles, an official said.

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out surveillance at the Railway Station in Visakhapatnam on March 27 and identified two passengers travelling from Shalimar station.

Questioning revealed that the persons had 396 turtles, which are listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the DRI official added.

Further, the official said, "On consultation with the wildlife expert, it was found that among 396 turtles, 151 were Indian-raised turtles (Pangshura tecta), 220 were Indian tent turtles (Pangshura tentoria), 9 were Indian-crowned turtles (Hardella thurjii) and 16 were brown-raised turtles (Pangshura smithii). These turtles were procured from West Bengal, to be further taken to Chennai."

The Indian tent turtle, Indian roofed turtle and Indian crowned turtle are listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are thereby provided the highest degree of protection.

As a testimony to close inter-agency coordination, the live turtles were immediately seized and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh State Forest officials, the official added.

The two persons were detained and handed over to forest officials for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

