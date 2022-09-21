Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Police arrested two persons and seized over 45 kg of poppy from them, officials said on Wednesday.

The two were arrested from a Punjab-bound bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, they said.

A police team intercepted the bus on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway at AIIMS checkpoint and recovered over 45 kg of poppy. They then arrested the driver and the conductor, the officials said.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, they added.

