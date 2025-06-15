Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Following the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district that claimed seven lives, a case has been registered against two officials of Aryan Aviation, the company that operated the helicopter, officials said on Sunday.

Police have filed a case against Kaushik Pathak, the Accountable Manager, and Vikas Tomar, the Manager of Aryan Aviation, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Aircraft Act, they said.

Section 105 pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Section 10 deals with penalties for violating aircraft safety regulations.

Aryan Aviation's Bell 407 helicopter operating in the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector crashed near Gaurikund, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 am before departing again at 05:19 am for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 am and 05:45 am, the statement said.

The ministry said that preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The crash resulted in the deaths of all seven people on board, including five adults, one infant, and one crew member.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to express their condolences and offer full support from the Centre.

According to an official statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office, CM Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting was held immediately after the incident and instructions were given to probe the incident.

"Prime Minister prayed for the strength to bear this loss to the families of the deceased. He assured all possible cooperation from the central government. Chief Minister Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting had been held immediately after the incident. Instructions have been given to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the causes of the accident. Also, a Command and Coordination Centre will be set up for better coordination and quick action," as per a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office. (ANI)

