Gonda (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Three persons, including two brothers, died after coming in contact with the current flowing from a high-tension line while working in the field on Monday evening in a village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

SHO of Wazeerganj Santosh Kumar Mishra on Monday said that due to rain, electric current passed through the barbed wires in the field's fences from the transformer installed for the government tubewell located nearby.

Late this evening, while ploughing the field, Anjani Kumar's younger son Shivam (17) got electrocuted. In an attempt to save Shivam, his elder brother Satya Narayan (19) and his friend Ravi Pandey (22), a resident of Nayapur, also got electrocuted. As a result, all three died on the spot.

Mishra said that after receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Chief Electrical Engineer of Devipatan Division, Yadunath Yatharth, said that information about the incident has been received and a detailed investigation report has been sought from the executive engineer.

He said that if departmental negligence is found, then action will be taken against the culprits as per rules.

