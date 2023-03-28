Puri, March 28: Two coaches of an empty train derailed at the Puri station yard on Tuesday, affecting services, officials said. Services to and from Puri will be slightly delayed in view of the accident, they said.

The 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express derailed around 3.30 pm while the train was being moved for berthing. As a result of the derailment, signalling was affected due to blocking in all the lines, from route-1 to route-9, they said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. Mumbai Local Train Meets With Accident After Three Coaches Derail Near Kharkopar Railway Station, Services for Belapur and Nerul Suspended.

Watch Video: Two Coaches of Gunupur-Puri Express Train Derail at Puri Station

Puri-Gunupur passenger train derails at Puri station 2 bogies of the train derail No injuries pic.twitter.com/VnGmL9Mgrq — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 28, 2023

An accident relief train was sent from Khurda Road, which was working for the restoration of services, they said. Gwalior Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express Derail in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

The East Coast Railways urged passengers for cooperation, stating that the personnel was working hard to position the two coaches, and clear the obstruction for smooth train movements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)