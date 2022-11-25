Gwalior, November 25: Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday. The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard. Two Killed in Goods Train Derailment at Korei Railway Station Near Jajpur in Odisha.

Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach. 2 Died After Goods Train Derailed.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

