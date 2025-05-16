Jalna, May 16 (PTI) Two policemen were caught taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to permit illegal gambling in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Nandurbar unit caught sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde while accepting the bribe on Thursday night, an official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 3 Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank at Jeans Washing Factory in Gujarat.

According to the ACB, the complainant operated a gambling den in Navha village, and on April 2, Pawar allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 and a monthly sum to permit the illegal activity.

The complainant informed the ACB after the policeman became persistent with the demand.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 48-Member Multi-Party MP Delegations to Launch India's Global Diplomatic Blitz From May 22 to Expose Pakistan's Hand in Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The ACB verified the allegation, laid a trap, and caught the duo accepting the bribe, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)