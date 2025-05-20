Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered his house, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manmohan Kamath, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Krishna Furniture Warehouse in Haryana, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

According to Mico Layout Police, Kamath, a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Monetary Dispute Turns Ugly, Man Bites Off Woman's Finger.

Meanwhile, Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be registered in both cases, the Station Head Officer confirmed.

So far, pre-monsoon rains have claimed three people.

Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)