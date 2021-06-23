Khunti (Jharkhand), June 23 (PTI) A minor girl and a young woman were allegedly raped by four persons at a place in Khunti district, about 40 km from here, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI, raids were on to nab the culprits who were allegedly involved in the crime.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, four persons on two bikes abducted the duo at knifepoint near Netaji Chowk when they were returning home after shopping on Tuesday evening.

They were taken to a desolate spot where the crime was committed, police said.

Both of them have been sent to a hospital for medical examination and the test results are awaited, the SP said. PTI CORR NAM --

