Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Two girls of the same family were found dead in their agriculture field in Unnao district on Wednesday evening, while one other is in critical condition, said Uttar Pradesh police.

"The family members of the three girls took them to the common health clinic in the district in an unconscious state. Two of the girls were declared brought dead by the doctors, and one was referred to a higher center for treatment. Prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning," said Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

The SP said there were no injury marks on bodies of the girls, and police is waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

"We are trying to reconstruct the crime scene to get to the bottom of the matter. The investigation is underway. Police have deployed six teams to look into the matter, the villagers are being interrogated," Kulkarni added. (ANI)

