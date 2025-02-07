Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): Customs officials at Jaipur airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic snakes, lizards, spider and other reptiles from their possession.

The seized reptiles include Corn snake, King snake, Albino snake, Milk snake, and Green iguana, Monitor lizard, Tarantula, Red squirrel and a packet of white mice.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 8,800 Crore Outlay To Extend 'Skill India Programme' Till 2026.

Principal Commissioner of Customs, Jaipur, Sugriv Meena sharing the details of the seizure on Friday said, "We checked two bags, on the basis of suspicion, from a flight that arrived from Bangkok. We found 9 kinds of wildlife species which include Corn snake, King snake, Albino snake, Milk snake, and Green iguana, Monitor lizard, Tarantula, Red squirrel and a packet of white mice."

"We are in touch with Rajasthan wildlife officials and animal quarantine officials and as per their instructions, we will send the species back to their country of origin...," the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Releases Constituency-Wise Voting Data for Polls.

Further action is being taken under Wildlife (Protection) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)