Arms were recovered from two persons arrested from Dadar on Saturday. (Photos/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Saturday from the Dadar area of Mumbai for possession of weapons, police said.

Seven country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

A case has been registered in the Matunga Police Station and the accused have been sent to Police Custody.

As per the Mumbai Crime Branch, the probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)