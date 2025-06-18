New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people linked to a pan-India cyber crime syndicate engaged in sextortion and banking frauds, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manish and Vipin Kumar, played key roles in enabling the racket by supplying SIM cards and synthetic bank accounts to cyber criminals, he said.

Manish, a point-of-sale agent for a mobile SIM outlet, was arrested for allegedly issuing SIM cards using manipulated biometric data. He fraudulently activated SIM cards on Aadhaar identities without the knowledge of customers and supplied them to cyber criminals.

The official said five active SIM cards were recovered from Manish, who was found to have links to Ujjwal Pandey, who was arrested earlier.

Another accused, Vipin Kumar (20), a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, was arrested near the RK Ashram Metro Station while delivering a synthetic bank account kit.

The official said he supplied at least eight such accounts, including three in his own name.

Vipin told police that he was recruited via social media and was promised 20 per cent commission per transaction, along with perks like free travel and luxury stays. He admitted to earning nearly Rs 6 lakh from this activity, which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle, the official added.

According to police, the recovered SIMs and accounts have been linked to at least 60 cyber crime complaints registered across India through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Four FIRs have also been traced to the mobile numbers recovered.

The official said that earlier this month, the Delhi Police has busted a sextortion and cyber fraud racket, spanning across multiple states, and have arrested six people. A money trail of over Rs 5 crore was identified by different crime branch teams.

Police said they received information on May 24 regarding the movement of a consignment suspected to contain synthetic bank account kits in New Ashok Nagar area. These kits -- to be delivered and distributed near the Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Extension -- were reportedly being used in various high-tech crimes such as sextortion, cyber fraud, banking scams, and debit and credit card cloning.

Acting on the tip-off, the police had arrested Ujjwal Pandey (30), Gaurav Barua (24) and Yug Sharma (19). Synthetic bank account kits, pre-activated SIM cards, forged bank documents, debit and credit cards linked to dummy or fraudulent accounts, and mobile devices for real-time transaction control was recovered from them.

