Koderma (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) Two youths, who allegedly deceived people by pretending to provide "escort girls service", were arrested in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Thursday, police said.

Following a tip-off, Koderma SP Anudeep Singh formed a special police team led by Koderma sub-divisional police officer Pravin Puskar to apprehend the culprits.

The team swung into action and apprehended the duo, identified as Sachin Kumar (20) and Deepak Kumar (21), both residents of Bekobar in the district, police added.

Upon examining their mobile phones, police discovered obscene and fake photographs and videos. They used these materials to lure people under the pretense of providing them with "escort girls service" and then extorted money from them, police added.

The mobile phones were found to have a "voice changer app," which the youths used to deceive their potential customers by calling them in a female voice.

During the investigation, the team discovered that the youths blackmailed individuals who had fallen into their trap by showing them obscene fake videos during video calls, which they recorded.

Police have recovered 11 mobile phones, one tablet, 9 SIM cards, 10 ATM cards, 2 cheque books, two Aadhaar cards, and Rs 55,000 in cash from them.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and further action is underway, police added.

