Aizawl, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel and Mizoram police have seized 173.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.6 lakh from two persons in Mizoram's Lunglei district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces seized the contraband from two persons, identified as Lalrinfela (36) and Vanlalremi (47), and arrested them on Thursday, it said.

Both are residents of Lunglei's Chamari, it said.

The duo had concealed the heroin in 16 soap cases, it added.

