Chennai, February 17: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates on Monday, February 19. Candidates who will be appearing for the March Public examination can visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in to check and download the admit card.

It must be noted that the admit card for Higher Secondary first year and second year will be released on February 19. Private candidates who will be appearing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exam can download the hall ticket by entering their application number and date of birth. WBCHSE 2024: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Mobile Phones to Exam Hall During Class 12 Board Exams in Kolkata.

Steps to Download Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024:

Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link.

A new page will open.

Now, click on the Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Enter using your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

As per the official notification, candidates who will appear for the Higher Secondary First Year (+1 Arrear) and Second Year (+2) Public Examination will receive only one admit card for both examinations. For more details, candidates can check the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu. ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme 2024 for School Students at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration; Know How to Apply.

