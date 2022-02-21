New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Two persons were injured after their car was allegedly hit by a truck in South Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday near Chirag Delhi flyover in the Hauz Khas area, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and found that a car was damaged in the front, police said, adding the injured persons in the vehicle were shifted to AIIMS hospital.

They were identified as Mahesh Thakrey (35) and his friend Pradeep Prashar (25), the police said.

Prashar told police that at around 2.30 am when he, along with his friend, was going towards Kalkaji, a truck hit his car, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

On the basis of his statement, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, she said.

Police said Prashar, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was discharged but Thakrey, a resident of southeast Delhi, was still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding driver and trace his truck, they said, adding CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident are being examined.

