Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Two persons were injured in a fire at Hansa Heritage building, Kandivali of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday.
The injured persons have been sent to a hospital.
Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.
Fire fighting operation is still underway. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)