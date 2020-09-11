Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were arrested in the Drugmulla area of Kupwara district on Friday, according to the Indian Army.

The JeM terrorists were travelling in a car when they were stopped at a joint check post, which was set up based on credible inputs, resulting in their arrest on Thursday night.

One AK-47 rifle with ammunition, two grenades, Rs 7 lakhs cash, and other warlike stores were recovered from their possession, according to the Army.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps had said that an IED detected by CRPF in a culvert near Nutnussa in Kupwara was diffused by a bomb disposal squad. (ANI)

