Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed in Sikkim on Tuesday evening after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Gyalshing district, police said.

The vehicle which was travelling to Geyzing from Bermiok lost control, veered off the road and fell into a 500 feet deep gorge.

It was carrying six people, the police said.

While two died on the spot, the other four occupants of the vehicle were rescued and taken to the district hospital in Gyalshing, a police officer said.

The MLA of Gyalshing-Barnyak assembly constituency, Lok Nath Sharma, also went to the accident spot to assist the police and locals in the rescue operations.

The deceased persons were identified as Bishnu Kumar Sharma from Rungdu, and Kumar Mukhia, a resident of 2nd Mile, the police said.

