Two people killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalna on Sunday(Photo/ANI)

Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two people were killed and one critically injured when a car and a container vehicle collided with each other on the Samruddhi highway in Chandanzira near Jalna, said police.

The deceased and the injured were members of the same family, the authorities added.

The driver of the container vehicle, who was trying to escape from the spot after the accident, was chased and arrested, said the police.

In another accident in Andhra Pradesh, two people were killed and nine others were injured after a tempo headed towards Anjeramma temple was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the deceased persons have been identified as Girjamma and Revanth.

Police inspector, Naveen said, "A serious road accident took place in Vadamalapet of the Tirupati district on Sunday. A tempo, leaving for Anjeramma Temple from Tirupati, was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati. Two died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured."

According to police officials, the cause of the accident is the negligence of the tempo driver. (ANI)

