New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two members of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested from West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

They said Satish Kumar (35) and Harpal (30), both residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, work for jailed Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana and his associates.

Bawana and his gang members are currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in connection with several murder and extortion cases. Kumar operated for them from outside the jail since his release in 2018, police said.

"We received an information on Monday that some sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang would visit Punjabi Bagh to carry out some criminal activity. Accordingly, a trap was laid and when two bike-borne men arrived at the place, they were intercepted by our team. The men, however, left the vehicle and tried to flee. One of them also opened fire on the police party, but no one was hurt. They were soon overpowered by our team," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

A sophisticated pistol, six live cartridges, a countrymade pistol and a fired cartridge were recovered from the accused, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar admitted that he was a close aid of Bawana and was operating for him from outside the jail. His relative Harpal later joined him in his criminal activities, the officer said.

In 2017, Kumar along with seven members of the Neeraj Bawana gang shot dead their rival in the Rohini Court Complex here. Kumar and other gang members were arrested in the case, he said.

According to the police, Kumar received a phone call on July 20 from Naveen, one of the associates of Neeraj Bawania. He told Kumar that he had a dispute with one Gurpreet, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and wanted to get him killed.

Naveen also instructed Kumar to collect the weapon from Maurish and deliver it to Lucky. The killing, however, could not be executed as per their plan, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

