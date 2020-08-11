Kochi, August 11: A Kerala man, who was on board the ill-fated Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, says he was very lucky to have escaped the horrific plane crash. Ramshad, along with his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter escaped Kozhikode Plane Crash with minor injuries. According to a tweet by ANI, Ramshad said he feared the aircraft would explode as he ran with his family to safety. "I feared that aircraft will explode and I was running with my family to safety. It's a miracle that we escaped unhurt. I thank Almighty for it", he said. Air India Express Plane Crash: 2010 Mangalore AI Express Flight Accident Similar to 2020 Kozhikode Aircraft Mishap.

Describing the horrific air crash, the man said pieces of cabin luggage fell on his daughter while they tried to run to save themselves. He added saying that his wife too got up after initial shock after which all the three managed to reach the wing of the aircraft to jump out. "I somehow managed to get up and took her. My wife also got up after initial shock. We managed to reach the wing of the aircraft and jumped out. There were cries and utter chaos all around us", Ramshad said.

Here's the tweet:

Pieces of cabin luggage fell on my daughter. I somehow managed to get up and took her. My wife also got up after initial shock. We managed to reach the wing of the aircraft and jumped out. There were cries and utter chaos all around us: Ramshad. #KozhikodePlaneCrash https://t.co/giMuvC8mAL pic.twitter.com/QF8tjCPY6W — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

On Friday, the An Air India Express flight arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala. The aircraft had 191 people onboard, including six crew members. A total of 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the tragic air crash. The crash was so deadly that the middle portion of the aircraft was thrown wide open following the impact. However, despite the aircraft getting seriously damaged in the impact, there was no fire.

