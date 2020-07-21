New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area, police said.

The accused -- Sudhir (55) and Satish (45) -- had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father, they said.

Also Read | 'It Provides Time For Players to Train And Get Ready For Big Stage', Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive on Postponing ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

"On Monday around 3 am, police received information that a 15-year-old boy was lying injured at Zamrudpur and rushed to a hospital by two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He succumbed to injuries around 11.30 am. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, Thakur said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Police Arrest Fake Plasma Donor For Cheating People by Posing as COVID-19 Recovered Patient.

During investigation, it was revealed that two men were found at the spot near the victim. They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said.

After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)