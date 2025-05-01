Sambalpur (Odisha), May 1 (PTI) Two men with injury marks on their bodies were found dead in a house in Odisha's Bargarh district on Thursday, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the house in Baghapalli village under the Bheden Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Tarani Bag and Magha Bhuye, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer said.

As Bargarh SP is on leave, Bolangir SP Abilash G rushed to the spot for investigation.

During a preliminary investigation, the police seized a bamboo stick, a knife and a steel pipe from the house.

The district forensic team has also been sent to collect evidence, the police officer said.

The police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the two persons.

