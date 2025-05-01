Famous People Born on May 2: May 2 marks the birthdays of several iconic personalities from around the world. Cricket legend Brian Lara, wrestling and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, and football icon David Beckham all share this date. Indian cinema remembers the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, born on this day. It’s also the birthday of young royal Princess Charlotte of Wales, actress Christine Baranski, singer Lily Allen, fashion designer Donatella Versace, actress Ellie Kemper, and Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat. This day celebrates a diverse mix of talent across sports, film, fashion, and royalty. May 2, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Brian Lara Dwayne Johnson David Beckham Satyajit Ray (2 May 1921 – 23 April 1992) Princess Charlotte of Wales Christine Baranski Lily Allen Donatella Versace Ellie Kemper Ritu Phogat

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).