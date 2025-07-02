Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two minor siblings died when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a school bus on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here on Wednesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal said, "Nikhil (15) and his sister Shikha (13) were travelling on a motorcycle to Sukhpal Nagar for some work this morning. As they approached a petrol pump near Sukhpal Nagar, a school bus collided with their bike."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies' Washroom at Office in Bengaluru.

He said Nikhil died on the spot, while Shikha sustained critical injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police have taken both bodies into custody for post-mortem examination and have impounded the bus involved in the accident. Further investigations are underway, he said.

Also Read | Kanwariyas Killed in Road Accident: Truck Carrying 'Kanwariyas' Overturns in Uttarakhand's Tehri District, Leaves 3 Dead and 18 Injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)