Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) Two minor siblings drowned in a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dhanwar when Shubham Kumar (12) and his younger brother Ujjwal Kumar (8) went to the well to fetch water for goats and slipped into it, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter Martyr: Captain MV Pranjal Cremated With Full Military Honours in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Villagers took the boys out from the well. The minors were taken to Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

An unnatural death case was registered, the SP added.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: US President Joe Biden Hopeful of More American Hostages Being Released, Hamas Accuses Israel of Breaching Deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)