Palghar, Jan 5 (PTI) Two activists of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS on Tuesday tried to disrupt a public programme attended by Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde at Vasai in Palghar district, police said.

They were immediately taken away from the spot by policemen.

Shinde, who holds urban development and PWD portfolios and is also Thane district Guardian Minister, was in Vasai to restart civic transport services which had been suspended since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

At the fag end of the programme, the two MNS activists sneaked inside and started shouting slogans against the local civic administration, the police said.

The policemen whisked them away from the spot.

A video of the duo being taken away by the police and roughed up by some people attending the event has surfaced on social media.

Later, talking to the media, MNS Thane and Palghar unit chief Avinash Jadhav justified the duo's action.

"Since long we have been seeking appointment from the VVMC (Vasai Virar municipal corporation) commissioner to draw his attention towards rampant unauthorised constructions in the town during the lockdown.

"But he has not given us time to discuss the matter," Jadhav said.

The MNS had planned an agitation at the venue of the minister's programme, but the police detained local party workers ahead of the event, he said.

"However, two members of the MNS managed to sneak inside the venue and created a ruckus. We are proud of them," Jadhav said.

