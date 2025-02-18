Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) Two Myanmar nationals have been arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 27.89 crore during an operation along the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The two accused, residents of Khawmawi in Myanmar's Chin, were apprehended at Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday, it said.

A drug consignment containing 9.29 kg of methamphetamine tablets was recovered from their possession, the statement said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The duo and the drugs recovered were handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

