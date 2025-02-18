Mumbai, February 18: The Maharashtra government has intensified the verification process for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women. This move could impact thousands of beneficiaries receiving the scheme’s benefits.

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ administration has initiated a detailed review of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries’ financial status, seeking assistance from the Income Tax Department. Families with an annual income exceeding INR 2.5 lakh will be removed from the scheme. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Likely to Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 on February 15, Check Latest Update.

Announced in 2024 under the leadership of then CM Eknath Shinde, the scheme offers INR 1,500 per month to eligible women from economically weaker sections. The initiative received widespread support, benefiting nearly 2 crore women, playing a crucial role in the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s electoral success. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 5 Lakh Women Ineligible for Welfare Scheme, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

However, with stricter income criteria, the number of beneficiaries is expected to decrease. Additionally, new restrictions have been imposed: women from families owning four-wheelers or already receiving benefits from other government financial schemes will be disqualified.

To ensure efficient resource allocation and prevent duplication, nearly 5 lakh women have already been declared ineligible for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The verification process continues, and further reductions in beneficiary numbers are anticipated as new eligibility norms are strictly enforced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).