Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Two officers deputed on election duties in Virudhunagar have tested positive for COVID-19, said Virudhunagar District Collector R Kannan on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu registered 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 668 recoveries and nine deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state reached 8,66,982 including 8,46,480 recoveries and 12,599 deaths. At present, there are 7,903 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

