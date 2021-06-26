Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

As per the ACB release, Gurram Ramulu who works as the Deputy Inspector of Survey and Land Records and Chidurala Pavani who is Mandal Surveyor of Chityala Mandal at Boopalapalli district demanded a bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant Raja Venkata Sravan Kumar Reddy to do an official favour to "process the file for correction of a total extent of land in 'sethwar' which is recorded as 7.22 acres whereas the physical extent of land is 8.39 acres situated at Jookal village."

On Friday, at about 08:15 hours, Gurram Ramulu was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau at his residence at Srinivasa colony in Hanmakonda town of Warangal urban district wherein he accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant.

The tainted amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the possession of Gurram Ramulu. The chemical test conducted yielded a positive result. The accused officers Gurram Ramulu, Deputy Inspector of Survey and Chidurala Pavani, Mandal Surveyor were arrested and will be produced before the first Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

