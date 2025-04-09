Bhandara, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has suspended the sub-divisional officer and the tehsildar of Tumsar in Bhandara district over alleged irregularities in sand mining.

The action followed an inquiry by the divisional commissioner against SDO Darshan Nikhalje and tehsildar Mohan Tikale, as per an official statement issued by Bawankule's office.

It stated that both officials failed to contain the illegal excavation, transportation, and storage of sand and were found to be involved in irregularities by the divisional commissioner.

The illegal sand mining in Tumsar was raised in the Budget session of the legislature along with the demand for compensating a person who was injured in an accident involving a sand-laden tipper.

"Minister Bawankule had ordered an enquiry through the Divisional Commissioner. After a report was submitted, both officials were suspended for irregularities and dumping of sand stock," the release stated.

