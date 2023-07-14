Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were killed and four injured in two separate accidents in the district, police said on Friday.

A kanwariya (devotees of Lord Shiva) was killed while another was injured when a car rammed into their motorcycle on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway on Thursday night, SHO Amarpal Sharma said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, while injured Deepak was shifted to a hospital.

The second incident took place in Bhopa police station area of the district, when kanwariyas travelling on two motorcycles collided head on near Nirgajni village.

Police said the deceased kanwariya has been identified as Brahmadas (45), while three other pilgrims -- Babi, Arun and Suraj -- were injured.

Sub-inspector Surajpal said the injured have been hospitalised.

