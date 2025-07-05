Bhind (MP), July 5 (PTI) A gang leader with 20 criminal cases pending against him and his accomplice were injured in an exchange of fire with police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday, an official said.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Dr Asit Yadav said Pushpendra Pawaiya and Ashish Uchadiya were fleeing in a car when police intercepted the vehicle in the ravines of Aichaya area, 40 km from Bhind district headquarters, in the early hours of Saturday.

"They opened fire at the police team. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring Pawaiya and Uchadiya in their legs. The two were hospitalised immediately," Yadav told reporters.

Police arrested their two other accomplices- Bhanupratap Pawaiya and Akash Kadere- and recovered country-made pistols, live cartridges, and the car.

The police officer said the gang members were fleeing to Rajasthan, days after committing an armed robbery at a petrol pump in the Gohad town on June 30 and looting Rs 1 lakh.

"Police launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and received a tip-off on Friday night about the suspects' location. A joint team from Gohad and other police stations intercepted them, leading to the shootout," the SP said.

Pushpendra Pawaiya is the alleged mastermind of several robberies with over 20 criminal cases registered against him across Bhind, Morena and Gwalior. Police had earlier declared a Rs 5,000 reward for his arrest, the SP said.

