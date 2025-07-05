Bengaluru, July 05: A 42-year-old civil engineer from Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru, died in his sleep after an alleged domestic altercation with his wife, who claims she acted in self-defence during a violent episode. The deceased, Bhaskar, was reportedly intoxicated when he returned to his Bhavani Nagar residence around midnight on June 27, after staying away from his family for two months. According to police, Bhaskar had been living with a domestic help, with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

That night, he came to collect his SUV and encountered his wife, 33-year-old Shruthi. Seeing him drunk and unstable, Shruthi tried to prevent him from driving and urged him to stay until morning. The argument escalated, with Bhaskar allegedly assaulting her and attempting to throw her and their daughters out of the house. In a moment of panic and anger, Shruthi struck him with a wooden stick typically used to make ragi mudde. Later, believing he had simply passed out, she helped him to bed. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

The next morning, when the daughters tried to wake him, Bhaskar was unresponsive. Shruthi initially told police he had slipped in the bathroom, but a postmortem revealed blunt-force trauma to the ribs leading to internal bleeding and shock. Under questioning, Shruthi confessed to hitting him but claimed she never intended to kill him, citing years of abuse and neglect. Jhansi Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Enters Live-in Relationships With His 2 Brothers; Arrested After Orchestrating Mother-in-Law’s Murder Over Property Dispute.

Bhaskar had no surviving family and was living off rent from a building that earned INR 1.5 lakh monthly. Shruthi told police he gave her only INR 5,000 for expenses while indulging in alcohol and his affair. She has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody on murder charges, though police are considering her self-defence claim. Their daughters are now in the care of their maternal grandmother.

