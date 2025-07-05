Mumbai, July 5: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, July 5 (Saturday) will be declared soon on the official website. The outcome of the Bodoland lottery will be published at bodolotteries.com after several games of the speculative lottery are completed. Players across the state of Assam look forward to the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), whose results and winning numbers are declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is continuing to grow in popularity as it becomes one of the most anticipated events in Assam. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result of July 5th, 2025, in PDF format. The PDF file will display the winners' list and ticket numbers. Some of the popular games played under the Bodoland lottery include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa and Deer among others.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can verify Bodoland lottery results by visiting the portal mentioned above. They can also verify today's winning numbers and check the winners' list by downloading the PDF file of results announced thrice a day - 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. The results of the Bodoland lottery, also known as Assam State Lottery, are updated three times. Click here to access the results of today's lucky draw of the Bodoland lottery. The speculative lottery is played in the Bodoland Territorial Region, an autonomous division in Assam.

Do you know that Bodoland Territorial Region, also called Bodoland, is a proposed state in northeast India? That said, it is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Nagaland. Played on a daily basis, these lotteries are regulated and operated by the respective state governments. However, there is a ban on betting and gambling in India.

