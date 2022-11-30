Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) A two storey house was gutted in a fire in Amboi village of Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, officials said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Twelve rooms of a wooden house belonging to Balbir Singh were completely damaged in the fire that broke around 8.30 pm Tuesday, police said.

It took almost five hours to douse the fire as the fire brigade could not reach the spot due to narrow passage, and villagers were forced to carry water in small vehicles.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a short circuit led to the fire, police said.

The loss to property is estimated to be over Rs 50 lakh, they added.

Family of Balbir Singh has shifted to their old house.

